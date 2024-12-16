Benny Blanco is sharing a glimpse into a moment he couldn't keep to himself.

Over the weekend, the songwriter posted previously unseen videos on social media from his proposal to Selena Gomez. The engagement took place on a sound stage designed to resemble a park, as shared by Blanco on his Instagram Story on Saturday, December 14.

Behind the scenes look of the studio where Benny Blanco recreated a date to propose to Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/b6jJmL5190 — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) December 14, 2024

Gomez, 32, also provided her followers with a peek at the special moment in an announcement made Thursday, December 12. Her post featured snapshots of a Taco Bell picnic and close-up images of her engagement ring. "Forever begins now," she captioned the photos.

Blanco, 36, responded to her post with enthusiasm, commenting, "Hey wait... that's my wife."

In one of the videos shared Saturday, Gomez could be seen smiling and raising a glass during champagne toasts while wearing her dazzling ring.

Paris Hilton celebrated the couple's joyous occasion, commenting, "So happy for you two!!!🥰" on Blanco's post, while Taylor Lautner added, "I couldn't be happier."

After the proposal, the couple marked the milestone with a private gathering of close friends and family. Gomez displayed her marquise-cut engagement ring in several selfies shared during the event. "Bride era activated," a friend exclaimed in one of the photos from the intimate celebration.

Gomez and Blanco began their relationship in 2023, making it official with an Instagram comment last December. "Facts," Gomez wrote beneath a post addressing rumors about their romance.

Since then, the former Disney Channel star has been vocal in her support for Blanco. She defended him against online criticism shortly after their relationship became public, saying, "He's ... better than anyone I've ever been with."

Earlier this month, Gomez discussed her relationship on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, giving insight into her feelings. "I'm not sure, but I'm having a great time," she remarked when asked about Blanco's intentions. "I love him."

The Rare Beauty founder's journey with Blanco continues to captivate fans, as the couple's love story unfolds in heartfelt posts and public appearances.