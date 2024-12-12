Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now engaged!

On December 12, Gomez announced her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco. In the images, Gomez showed her hand and proudly flaunted her ring, which confirms the milestone she and Blanco have reached in their relationship.

The next slide also showed Gomez stunned by the news in what appears to be a picnic. Two of the photos also showed Gomez giving netizens a big smile while flexing the wedding ring on her hand, while the other image showed Blanco embracing the singer and kissing her on the head.

To celebrate the moment, Gomez also captioned, "forever begins now."

Gomez and Blanco first met in 2019, when they collaborated on the song "I Can't Get Enough." The song also featured Tainy and J. Balvin. However, it wasn't until December 2023 that the confirmation of their dating news became public.

With Gomez's announcement of their engagement, all eyes are on the couple and what's next for them following the surprising news.

Earlier, speculations of Gomez and Blanco living together were spread online after the former's remarks on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the interview, Gomez had disclosed certain Thanksgiving highlights, while also hinting that she and Blanco were living together.

In a photo featured at the show, Gomez described, "Yeah, that was Thanksgiving at our house," which can subsequently fuel expectations of the couple finally settling down given the singer's latest announcement.

Originally published in Music Times