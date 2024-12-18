Grammy award-winning gospel artist Le'Andria Johnson faced legal troubles Monday afternoon following her arrest in South Carolina.

She was booked in Greenville on charges of public intoxication and violating open container laws. The incident unfolded when local law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance at a restaurant along North Main Street.

According to the City of Greenville's statement, police officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving complaints about a disruptive individual.

Upon reaching the area, law enforcement encountered Johnson on North Laurens Street, where she was observed engaging in confrontational behavior, specifically "screaming profanities" at a person walking alongside her.

The situation escalated when officers noticed Johnson carrying a styrofoam cup containing what appeared to be an amber-colored liquid emitting a strong odor. In what police described as an attempt to conceal evidence, Johnson reportedly tried to pass the cup to a companion who then attempted to hide it from officers' view.

Officers documented notably impaired speech that they described from Johnson as "slurred & disconnected," along with difficulty maintaining balance. That, combined with additional observations, was enough for officers to make their arrest.

Johnson was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center, where she was processed and held on a $257.50 bond.