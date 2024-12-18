Anna Duggar, 36, has made her first public appearance since her husband Josh Duggar's imprisonment for child pornography charges. Recent photos from TMZ on December 10 captured Anna in Rogers, Arkansas, where she was seen picking up her children from basketball practice, notably still wearing her wedding ring.

The Duggars, once the face of TLC's reality television, have faced significant controversy since Josh's arrest in April 2021. Josh, also 36, is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FCI Seagoville prison in Texas after being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Read more: Josh Duggar Pictured in Prison for the First Time in Two Years

His sentence includes 20 years of supervised release and restrictions on unsupervised contact with minors, including his own seven children: Mackynzie, 15, Michael, 13, Marcus, 11, Meredith, 9, Mason, 7, Maryella, 5, and Madyson, 3.

Josh's legal troubles began years before his current imprisonment. In 2015, he faced accusations of molesting five girls, including his sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill. The May 2019 Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) investigation later revealed his involvement with "child sexual abuse material," leading to his eventual arrest and conviction.

While some family members, including Anna, Jim Bob, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, and Jason Duggar, showed support during Josh's trial, others have distanced themselves. The release of Prime Video's "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" in June 2023 further exposed some of the family's secrets.

Cousin Amy (Duggar) King has been particularly vocal about the situation. "I don't believe that someone with that kind of disorder can change. I really truly don't think that is something that can be medically fixed," she told "People" in April, adding, "I think it is a generational thing."

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar responded to the documentary by dismissing it as "derogatory and sensationalized" in a statement on their website.