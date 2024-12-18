All eyes are on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lucrative partnership with Netflix worth $100 million.

Their latest project, a five-part docuseries titled "Polo," offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of high-profile equestrian athletes, has failed to resonate with both critics and viewers.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Netflix show by Meghan, slated for a debut in early 2025, has the potential to be a pivotal moment in the couple's ambitions in Hollywood.

In alignment with her newly launched lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, Meghan's latest endeavor, aims to enhance her brand's offerings. Reports suggest that the project, which follows the lukewarm reception of Harry's "Polo," remains shrouded in uncertainty regarding its release.

An insider from Netflix hinted to the Daily Mail that the "cooking, gardening, and entertaining" project's future is uncertain, with no indication of a potential launch date in sight.

According to a source familiar with the situation, it has been suggested that Netflix's tolerance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be waning, with the source indicating, "There won't be another deal. There may be one-offs, but that's it."

Notably, Meghan was absent from the unexpected 70th birthday celebration thrown by Oprah Winfrey in honor of their shared friend, Gayle King.

The insider went on, "A-listers are now actively keeping away from them and events they are apparently going to attend. One told me, 'It's not a good look to be around them.'"

Nevertheless, some anticipate the arrival of Meghan's Netflix project, believing it has the potential to enhance her reputation.

They view it as a "make or break" moment for the Sussexes, who aspire to establish themselves in the television industry.

Meanwhile, critics have not held back in their reviews of "Polo."

Despite Harry's occasional appearances throughout the series, such as in the opening credits and a particular episode where he shared tender moments with the former "Suits" actress, their presence did not succeed in boosting the show's viewership numbers. Critics believed that the couple's participation did not deliver the anticipated level of excitement or meaning that viewers were expecting.

According to some, the initial episode failed to resonate with viewers due to its portrayal of a world that not only lacks relatability for many but is "boring to boot."

One more voice chimed in with criticism, denouncing polo as the most ridiculous and irritating sport ever to exist.

A review from The Guardian said, "It's clattering and niche, and feels like a spoof documentary designed to play on screens in the background of episodes of 'Succession.'"