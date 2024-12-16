Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ringing in the holidays this season with the release of an all new holiday card featuring rare photos of special family time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally released their annual Christmas card, which features photos from the royal couple's busy year in addition to royal duties, travel, and of course their children.

The two opted for a festive green, as the card was made with a heartfelt message to the public for the holiday season.

Various photos on the card included the royal's children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in addition to pictures from their trip to Columbia back in August and their trip to Nigeria back in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their official 2024 Christmas card 🎄✨ Spot the heartwarming image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embracing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



📷: Archewell pic.twitter.com/B4iMYbIruq — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) December 16, 2024

"On the behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year," the card reads in a festive font.

Prince Harry jumped into the festive season on Tuesday, December 10, by making an appearance at a virtual Christmas party held for one of his patronages, per 'Vanity Fair.'

The Duke of Sussex reportedly appeared in a red Santa hat and joined a Zoom call for Scotty's Little Soldiers — a charity that supports children and young people who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, per 'Royal UK.'

As the royal family continues to highlight the holidays, it seems Markle's ex-assistant recently resigned after just six months due to the royal's reported high-pressure demands.

According to a source, Markle's former assistant Melissa Toubati maintained that the royal's workload was unbearable and reportedly left the position in tears. "Her job was highly pressurized and in the end it became too much," the source reportedly stated.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen a string of high-profile resignations from their charity Sentebale in recent weeks, per 'The Mirror' as the current number of employees to jump ship currently sits at 21.