Meghan Markle's former personal assistant Melissa Toubati stepped away from her position after only six months, citing the role's high-pressure demands.

According to a source, Toubati found the workload unbearable and left the position in tears.

Toubati worked closely with the Duchess of Sussex during her time as a senior member of the royal family. A source revealed that Melissa's duties were extremely challenging, saying, "Her job was highly pressurized and in the end it became too much."

The source also stated that Toubati faced "a lot of demands" during her time in the role.

Reflecting on her departure in 2018, the source added, "She is hugely talented and played a pivotal role in the success of the royal wedding. She'll be missed by everyone in the household. Melissa is a total professional and fantastic at her job." Despite her dedication, the source explained it was ultimately "easier" for Toubati to leave than to navigate the challenges of the position.

This isn't the first instance of Meghan Markle experiencing staff turnover.

Over the years, several members of her staff have exited positions while working for Meghan and Prince Harry. For example, Richard Miller recently stepped down as CEO of Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, after five years in the role. Sentebale confirmed his resignation, stating, "This shift reflects our continued commitment to being guided by voices from within the region we serve. We sincerely thank Richard for his pivotal role in steering our organization toward this important evolution."

Read more: Former ESPN Host Reveals How Meghan Markle Shut Down His DM Before She Became Royalty

Miller also commented on his departure, calling it the right time "for this shift to local leadership" and endorsing his interim successor, Carmel Gaillard, who is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. "Carmel is an incredible asset to position Sentebale further as a leader in the region," Miller added.

Other high-profile resignations from Sentebale include Andrew Tucker, who left after nearly a decade, Baroness Lynda Chalker, who served for 18 years, and Johnny Hornby, who stepped down last year after 11 years. The consistent turnover within these roles has drawn attention to the demanding nature of such high-profile positions.