Kylie Kelce recently shared the funny reason she and her husband, Jason Kelce, decided to grow their family once more. The couple, already parents to three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months — are now expecting their fourth child, another baby girl.

During the December 19 episode of her podcast, 'Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,' she explained her perspective. "Jason was always like, 'I'll do whatever you wanna do,' and I was always in the camp of I wanted four with room for one pleasant surprise," Kylie shared. "Which I really think we got to three, and I was like, three is cool. This feels good."

Kylie added that the decision stemmed from her preference for even numbers. "Then we got out of the rough baby sleeping and all that, and then I was just like, you know what? I really like even numbers," she joked on the podcast.

Although the couple is thrilled about their upcoming addition, Kylie hinted that they may be done after this one. "I think it might get shut down after this one," she said. "We're gonna have this next kid and I'm gonna be like, 'Don't even look at me. Just eyes at the floor. Don't look at me.'"

In November, Kylie announced the pregnancy with a lighthearted Instagram post. "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," she wrote in the caption. The accompanying photo featured their daughters in matching "big sister" sweaters, each showing a different reaction. Wyatt appeared shocked with her hands on her head, Elliotte beamed at the camera, and Bennett was caught crying.

As they prepare to welcome their fourth child, the Kelces continue to charm with their humor and relatable family moments.