Jason Kelce is the ultimate girl dad, as the former NFL star and his wife Kylie are expecting a fourth daughter!

Kylie announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of their three daughters Bennett, Elliotte and Wyatt wearing matching peach-colored "big sister" sweaters. Bennett, 22 months old, cried while Wyatt, 5, made a goofy face and Elliotte, 3, smiled for the camera.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" the mom captioned the snap.

Jason's mom Donna appeared in the comments, gushing "Love it!!!" Other celebrities chimed in with their best wishes for the family, too. "Congratulations," shared JWoww. "Aw!! Yay!!!!!!," wrote It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson. Taylor Swift has yet to congratulate her boyfriend Travis Kelce's older brother.

Back in June, fans began speculating that Kylie was expecting again. At the time, the 32-year-old took to TikTok, denying that she was pregnant. "I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now and my lack of filter is kicking in and we're just gonna nip this in the bud," she said. "I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant. I'm not."

She then revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage before having Wyatt, seeing articles about her then-rumored pregnancy as "insensitive."

