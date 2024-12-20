A recent YouTube dating show hosted by Lah Mike featuring Ray J and Lil Woody took an uncomfortable turn when one contestant brought up Ray J's infamous past.

During the show, which featured 20 women competing for the celebrities' attention, a contestant crossed a line by referencing and allegedly playing Ray J's sex tape with Kim Kardashian on her phone.

When Ray J noticed the contestant repeatedly checking her phone, he confronted the situation, seized the device, and discovered she had been playing the tape.

This led to him immediately leaving the shoot, not to return. Show host Lah Mike later commented that he was trying to be respectful while creating content, while Lil Woody suggested Ray J's exit might have been motivated by jealousy over the women's interest in Woody.

This incident follows a series of concerning outbursts from Ray J. Earlier this month, he took to social media threatening to expose people, stating: "These n****s wanna play with me? Yo, you f***ed with the wrong person. I'm going live in 30 minutes and I'm naming all the names that f***ed me over out here." Though the names never materialized.

Adding to recent controversies, Ray J claimed his car windows were smashed and alleged an attempt on his life, stating in November: "N***** just tried to shoot me and tried to kill me and you want me to apologize na? F*** you."

The details surrounding these incidents remain unclear, and Ray J hasn't offered any additional information on them.