Ray J recently shared a concerning update on his Instagram Stories, revealing that someone had smashed the window of his car. The singer and entrepreneur showcased the damage in a video, with shattered glass scattered throughout the vehicle.

On the evening of December 2, Ray J highlighted the troubling act of vandalism and pointed out that child car seats were in the vehicle, raising concerns about the potential risks to his children.

In the video, he addressed the person responsible, implying that he knew their identity and motives. "That's what it's come to," he said, looking directly into the camera. "For what I'm tryna do? And you know I know. Like, I know. Okay... alright."

This incident comes on the heels of another alarming claim made by Ray J, 43, just weeks earlier.

On November 12, he alleged that someone had attempted to take his life. "N***a just tried to shoot me," he said in an Instagram video at the time. "They tried to kill me." Although he refrained from providing specific details, he suggested that the situation was tied to pressure for him to apologize. "And you want me to apologize?" he added. "F**k you."

Ray J's recent controversies didn't stop there.

He has also been in the spotlight for speaking out about allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs. In an interview on 'NewsNation' with Chris Cuomo, the "One Wish" singer shared his thoughts on the growing number of claims against the music mogul.

"I think a lot of the stories are becoming out of control, it's super extreme again," Ray J said. "You know, you start one way and then as it builds, there's thousands of people creating a new narrative. When you do your research, do your due diligence on it, a lot of it doesn't come back real. It's starting to feel like it's all one-sided against one man and people are liking it."

Ray J also made amends with Diddy's sons following a fiery altercation which took place at a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

Christian, Quincy, and Justin were all involved in the face-off with the singer, as the incident reportedly took place outside of influencer Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween party in L.A., per sources at 'TMZ.'

Now, Ray J — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — is on record stating that he and the rap mogul's children have reevaluated their actions and chose to set their differences aside.

"As far as Diddy's sons, it's been a lot," Ray J admitted. "I think at this point we had to all sit down and we had to really figure out what this looks like and what we should do moving forward."