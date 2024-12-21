Contrary to earlier indications of Wendy Williams' declining health, recent public appearances dispute these claims.

Recently released in a new clip from the "We In Miami" podcast, led by Slim Stunta, Williams is shown enjoying a delightful moment with her loved ones. The clip features her filled with laughter, recounting tales, and swapping presents. She joyfully marked the occasion at a daytime event, exchanging gifts with family members and basking in the celebratory vibes.

In the same clip, Williams can also be seen having a manicure, and at one part, she even stood up and walked around, despite seeing her in a mobility scooter for her son's graduation.

In Slim's eyes, she was always seen as "mentally sharp" and embodying the familiar Williams "we all love," despite the unfounded allegations of her being "permanently incapacitated."

In the wake of Williams' transition to court-ordered guardianship in May 2022, this positive transformation marks a new chapter in her journey.

The 60-year-old has battled various health issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema, alcohol abuse, and frontotemporal dementia.

The new clip comes after her latest sighting on December 19, where she was seen attending her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s graduation ceremony at Florida International University in Miami.

The images, acquired by TMZ, show Williams navigating the event on a mobility scooter alongside her loved ones.

She was elegantly attired in a shimmering black gown, complemented by a distinctive "W" necklace and a sizable ring.

Williams was visibly moved during the ceremony, tears streaming down her face as her 24-year-old song stepped onto the stage.

In spite of the alleged health challenges, there have been instances when Williams has been seen in public, such as a recent sighting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just a few days ago.

During this outing, she was pictured smiling in an SUV as her nephew, Travis Finnie, collected an order.

Prior to this, Williams and Kevin were seen together in August at a holistic wellness store in Newark, New Jersey. The store owner described Williams as looking "sharp, positive, and attentive" during their visit.

According to Slim, Williams' family believes that her well-being thrives in the presence of loved ones.

Fans were also happy to see the former daytime queen looking well, with one social media user commenting on "We In Miami" official Instagram post, "Good to hear hope she is doing better. miss her so much."

Another user gushed, "this is refreshing and it's good to know she's doing well I'm happy she is!"

"That looks like wendy," a third wrote, while a fourth said, "So amazing to see she is doing great!! Thanks for sharing!"