Wendy Williams is celebrating the wins.

'The Wendy Williams Show' star was spotted wiping away tears recently as she appeared at her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s college graduation Thursday, December 19, as she continues her battle with dementia.

Williams, 60, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia back in May of 2023.

The beloved gossip queen was seen during the rare sighting wearing a sequined black dress in addition to a joyful smile throughout the ceremony. Clasping her hands together in awe, Williams appeared to be having a proud mama moment.

Those in attendance with Williams at the ceremony included her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, and her sister, Wanda Finnie, who came to support the former radio show host's only son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

As 24-year-old Kevin took the stage to receive his degree from Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Williams was seen smiling and wiping away happy tears.

Kevin — who started his college journey at Barry University — reportedly graduated from the university's Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, per the 'New York Post.'

Despite being a dedicated student, Kevin reportedly took time away from his education back in 2021 and 2022 in order to help take care of his mother, who was publicly struggling with her health.

Seeing Williams out and about seems to be becoming commonplace, as she was recently spotted by fans on a run to get food from Sista Sara's Sho'noff Oysters, and fans say, "She looks good!"

She was reportedly traveling alongside her nephew, Travis Finnie, as she sat comfortably in the back seat of a black truck as restaurant staff rushed to present her with her order.

"How you doin' Wendy Williams?" a member of the staff exclaimed, coining her famous phrase, "How you doin' baby? You look good!" the staff member added, prompting Williams to respond warmly with a smile.

The beloved star's recent appearances comes after it was reported that Williams was "permanently incapacitated" in a legal filing made by the entertainer's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. After seeing Williams' bright-eyed potential, fans began to question those claims.

"She doesn't look or sound 'permanently incapacitated'. Something is super off with this whole mess," one fan defended. "I'm confused! The news media is never correct," a second speculated, while others remained cautious, saying, "Don't believe the hype. Continue keeping her in prayer."

Williams was placed under legal guardianship back in 2022 following a diagnosis of alcohol-related brain damage.