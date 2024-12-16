Wendy Williams was recently spotted on a run to get some good food, and fans say, "She looks good!"

The former gossip talk show host was seen outside of a popular Florida restaurant located in Fort Lauderdale called Sista Sara's Sho'noff Oysters, where she opted to grab what appears to be more than one platter of food.

The 60-year-old was reportedly traveling alongside her nephew, Travis Finnie, as she sat comfortably in the back seat of a black truck as restaurant staff rushed to present her with her order.

"How you doin' Wendy Williams?" a member of the staff exclaimed, coining her famous phrase, "How you doin' baby? You look good!" the staff member added, prompting Williams to respond warmly with a smile.

Many took to the comment section complimenting the former day time TV star on how normal she appears despite previous claims that she was "permanently incapacitated" due to her dementia, according to court documents obtained by the 'U.S. Sun.'

In the legal document filed by the entertainer's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, Williams was described as an "entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

That said, fans are sounding off in the comment section about the gossip queen's condition, and it appears they disagree with those claims.

"She doesn't look or sound 'permanently incapacitated'. Something is super off with this whole mess," one fan defended. "I'm confused! The news media is never correct," a second speculated. "ITS A SHAME THEY STOLE HER MONEY AND HER LIFE!" a third exclaimed. "She looks almost ready for her purple chair," a fourth added, referring to her iconic 'Wendy Williams Show' set. That said, other fans remained cautious.

"She looks really good but was uncharacteristically quiet which isn't good. Be well Wendy," one replied. "Don't believe the hype. Continue keeping her in prayer," another added. "I hate that we may never get our Wendy back," a skeptical fan penned alongside a teary eyed emoji.

When Williams was previously spotted in Newark, New Jersey, visiting a holistic wellness store alongside her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., an employee on shift claimed she appeared to be "sharp, upbeat and aware," per 'Extra.'

'The Wendy Williams Show" host was placed under legal guardianship back in 2022 following a diagnosis of alcohol-related brain damage.