Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and a calculated effort to damage her reputation.

The tension between Lively and Baldoni reportedly began during the production of "It Ends With Us," which wrapped earlier this year.

According to Lively's legal filing, conflicts arose over alleged inappropriate behavior by Baldoni, including showing explicit material, making personal remarks and discussing topics unrelated to the script.

Lively claims these actions created a toxic work environment that required intervention by the studio, according to TMZ.

Further friction emerged during disagreements on how to market the film, with Lively favoring an empowering narrative and Baldoni emphasizing its serious themes of domestic violence.

The situation came to a head with Lively filing her lawsuit, citing specific instances of misconduct and accusing Baldoni of orchestrating a campaign to harm her reputation.

Her claims include hostile communications, such as texts from Baldoni's publicist allegedly suggesting efforts to "bury" her.

Baldoni's legal team has denied all accusations, describing them as "false and salacious" and part of an attempt by Lively to shift blame for the film's underwhelming performance.

The controversy then took a new turn as sources close to Baldoni allege that Lively's lawsuit is part of a "calculated effort" to shift public perception following her widely criticized press interactions.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman called Lively's lawsuit "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," the Daily Mail reported.

Both stars have faced public scrutiny, with Lively criticized for perceived insensitivity in promoting the film and Baldoni for alleged mismanagement on set.