Could Katy Perry be JonBenét Ramsey?

Numerous videos, many of which were created over five years ago, are circulating widely, suggesting that the famous singer is, in fact, the former child beauty queen all grown up.

In their investigation to uncover the truth, the conspiracy theorists point to a wide range of evidence, including Perry's song lyrics, social media posts, and music visuals.

They also draw attention to the striking similarities between Perry and Ramsey's parents.

In 2016, a content creator known as Dave Johnson boldly put forth a theory in a video that has since been removed, garnering over 50,000 views. He proposed that Ramsey's parents orchestrated her "fake" death as a means of propelling her to stardom by allegedly sacrificing her to the Illuminati.

He said at the time, per Us Weekly, "JonBenét Ramsey became Katy Perry. That's a fact."

"JonBenét Ramsey did not die, nobody died, nobody got hurt."

"That sacrifice was in name only, and that sacrifice was to get something, and that something was to become a star."

In contrast, the removed video puts forth a bold claim, but its supporting "proof" primarily hinges on facial resemblances rather than concrete evidence.

Presenting side-by-side pictures of the two allegedly reveals an undeniable resemblance, focusing the attention to their remarkably similar eyebrows that have sparked discussions about their identical features.

However, one significant flaw in this theory arises from the fact that Perry is twice the age of Ramsey, having been twelve years old at the time of her tragic death.

Furthermore, Ramsey's father discovered her lifeless body in the basement of their residence, and a following autopsy disclosed that she had succumbed to a fatal brain injury caused by strangulation, as also provided in the recently released Netflix documentary, "Who Killed JonBenét?"

In the process of investigating her alleged survival, the method of examining her body while she was supposedly alive raises intriguing questions.

Could the coroner have been involved in the same conspiracy as well, theorists ask.

Despite overlooking these queries, the conspiracy theory proceeds to offer compelling evidence to support its claim that Ramsey and Perry are, in fact, one and the same.

It is suggested that the Illuminati consistently conceals hints in plain view, with the "Fireworks" singer possibly alluding to this theory in her own autobiography.

An interesting example of this is found in her recollection of composing songs in her younger years, where she explicitly references Ramsey.

"Not that I was one of those stage kids. There was no JonBenet Ramsey inside of me waiting to burst out."

In 2009, the internet was abuzz when the singer shared the lyrics, sparking a frenzy among theorists who circulated a video of the young pageant queen performing the iconic song at one of her pageants.

Was this merely chance?

Despite the widespread public dismissal of these claims, the conspiracy has gained substantial traction to the point where Perry has been publicly questioned about it.

At the 2017 VMAs, Billy Eichner posed a curious question to the "Thinking of You" singer, playfully asking if she would "blink twice" if she happened to be "actually JonBenet Ramsey."

In response to the swirling rumors, the puzzled vocalist promptly dismissed the gossip with a laugh, stating, "Wait, no, that is not real."

On the morning following Christmas in the year 1996, a report was made about the disappearance of the young girl, accompanied by a lengthy ransom note discovered at their home in Colorado.

The public was captivated by the story, sparking a frenzy in the media.

John and Patsy Ramsey found themselves under intense scrutiny as suspicion loomed over them.

Now, at the age of 80, John remains dedicated to vindicating both himself and his late wife, who passed away in 2006 following a battle with cancer.

But is Katy Perry really the late JonBenét grown up? No, she is not.