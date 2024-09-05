Katy Perry credited meditation with helping save her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

Perry recently got candid about her relationship with the actor and the year they spent apart after they began dating in 2016.

She told Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" that she and Bloom initially had different goals when they first got together.

"We weren't really in it from Day 1," she said. "I mean, he was, in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

Perry said things changed after Bloom attended an intensive therapy program called the Hoffman Process in 2017.

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me, and I was like, 'This is boring, I'm moving on,'" the artist said. "Because I was so used to this push-pull ... I was playing games. It was a dopamine hit, right? It's what I knew."

Bloom's new attitude toward their relationship led to the pair parting ways and spending the next year apart.

Nearly a year after the breakup, Perry decided to try the program for herself -- and it proved to be a lifesaver for the singer.

Perry said she received the "tools" that helped her see eye-to-eye with Bloom and speak the "same language" as him.

"It saved my life. I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process and meditation," she said of her experience.

Bloom and Perry got back together in 2018 and got engaged a year later.

They welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020.

The "Roar" singer said she believes her relationship with Bloom is still going strong years later because of their consistent efforts to work on their bond and themselves.