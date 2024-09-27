Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o has reportedly called it quits on their brief romance.

In October 2023, rumors of the pair linking romantically started to swirl after they both endured public breakups.

Jodie Turner-Smith, who has a 3-year-old daughter with Jackson, submitted a divorce petition on Oct. 2, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for terminating her four-year marriage to Jackson. According to court records obtained by 'E! News,' she specified Sep. 13 as the official date of their separation.

The 'Black Panther' actress announced the end of her relationship with boyfriend Selema Masekea, coinciding with the circulation of online images featuring her and Jackson at a Janelle Monáe concert.

"He's out and about, dating and living his life," a source told 'Entertainment Tonight' of Jackson. "He's prioritizing being a great dad and his career, and in between that, having fun."⁠

Back in May, the former 'Dawson's Creek' star and Nyong'o showcased their affectionate connection during the 'Black Panther's' actress' birthday weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Nyong'o, 41, dressed in a patterned bikini, while Jackson, sporting dark swimming trunks, were seen holding hands during a romantic beach stroll during the weekend getaway.

According to reports, the 45-year-old actor marked Nyong'o's bornday by arranging a charming presentation of balloons and a bouquet of flowers in their hotel suite.

"They looked madly in love," an eyewitness purportedly stated to E!. "They just couldn't get enough of one another."

The "Dr. Odyssey' star attended the premiere of the Ryan Murphy's series 'Grotesquerie' on Monday, September 23 in New York City, but he wasn't alone.

According to reports, he was with German model Nastassja Roberts. It's unclear the nature of their relationship — if any — as there were reportedly no signs of PDA.