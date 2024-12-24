Mike Jeffries, former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is reportedly battling dementia and late onset Alzheimer's disease per a court document filed in New York.

The former CEO's legal team have reportedly requested a hearing to evaluate whether Jeffries is fit to stand trial amid explosive sexual abuse charges, per 'BBC.'

Jeffries, 80, was arrested back in October in relation to a federal investigation into a sex trafficking and interstate prostitution case. The retail boss was charged with running an international sex trafficking and prostitution business.

Arrested along with him in the same case is the 80-year-old's longtime romantic partner, Matthew Smith, and James Jacobson, who reportedly recruited victims as the middleman in alleged arranged sexual events.

Jeffries pleaded not guilty to 16 federal counts of sex trafficking and international prostitution, and is accused of leveraging "a network of employees, contractors and security professionals" during the time he led the retail chain.

It seems lawyers on Jeffries' team have had their request granted, as a competency hearing is set to be held, scheduled for June 2025, per 'BBC.' The disgraced businessman was released on a bond of $10 million.

"While Jeffries was the CEO of one of the most recognizable clothing retailers in the world, he was using his power, his wealth and his influence to traffic men for his own sexual pleasure and that of his romantic partner, Matthew Smith," US Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York stated in an October press conference.

Jeffries, his partner Smith, and the alleged middleman Jacobson reportedly used force, fraud, and coercion to make aspiring models engage in what's been deemed violent and exploitative sexual activities.

According to 'CNN,' the indictment states that Jeffries, Smith, and Jacobson engaged in sex trafficking schemes between December 2008 and March 2015, during which time they would give alleged victims alcohol, lubricant, Viagra, condoms, and muscle relaxants known as "poppers," in order to perform sexual acts.

The three men allegedly enticed victims by offering career and modeling opportunities with the trendy retail chain Abercrombie.

"As we shared when the accusations were first made public in October 2023, we are appalled and disgusted by the alleged behavior of Mr. Jeffries, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended nearly ten years ago," Abercrombie & Fitch said in a statement, per 'CNN.'

"For close to a decade, we have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today. We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind, and are committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement as the legal process continues."