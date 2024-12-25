The Mexican artist Dulce, considered one of the best voices in Spanish music and starred in the reality show Netflix 'Siempre Reinas,' died on Christmas Day at 69 years old after several weeks hospitalized to treat complications with her lungs.

News about Dulce's health problems became public in early December, when the singer postponed her concert series for her 2024 tour, which included cities like Denver, Silverthorne, and some showcases. She even had dates scheduled for January 2025.

In a statement, the actress clarified that these events were not canceled but rescheduled to ensure all her fans could enjoy her performances in the future.

"Unfortunately, this situation forces me to POSTPONE the dates of my upcoming concerts," she emphasized.

Dulce's Death

The news of her passing was revealed by her sister Isabel Noeggerath on her Facebook. "Sister, you are now with our mom in heaven singing to her. I will miss you. Rest in peace. I love you," she wrote.

Hermana , ya estas con nuestra mama en el cielo cantandole, te voy a extrañar descansa en paz ,te amo

Who Was Dulce?

Born Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Cárdenas, the artist was born in Matamoros, a city in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, on July 29, 1954. In the early 1970s, she moved to Monterrey to study psychology, where she joined the band Tony y sus amigos.

Her solo career received support from legendary singer José José and gained recognition after competing in the Festival de Mallorca with the song by Armando Manzanero 'Amor, Amor.' There, she earned titles for Best Song, Best Performer, and Most Photogenic Singer.

In 2009, she participated in the iconic concert 'Armando Manzanero y Sus Mujeres' at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. She was also part of the Gran Diosas tour, performing with artists like Spanish singers Marta Sánchez and Mónica Naranjo, Venezuelans Karina and María Conchita Alonso, and Mexicans Marisela, María del Sol, Rocío Banquells, and more.

Her greatest hits include 'Tu Muñeca,' 'Amor en Silencio,' 'Déjame Volver Contigo,' 'Heridas,' 'Aun Lo Amo,' 'Pájaro Herido,' and 'Echame La Culpa a Mí.'

Recently, Dulce gained international recognition in the second season of the reality show 'Siempre Reinas,' alongside Lorena Herrera, Lucía Méndez, Rosa Gloria Chagoyán, and Olivia Collins.

What Did Dulce Die From?

Although no official cause has been disclosed, it is known that she suffered lung issues after a severe infection left thickened scar tissue on her pleura. In mid-December, she underwent pleuropulmonary decortication surgery.

Her team had stated, "Her recovery will take time, but the process is on track, and she may be discharged in the coming days. We sincerely appreciate all the love, support, and well wishes we have received."

Rest in peace.