Ana Orsini of CBS affiliate 'KOLD-TV' in Tucson unexpectedly died last week and fellow news anchors are left mourning her passing.

Orsini's colleagues wore pink to remember the beloved journalist, who hosted the flagship morning show in Arizona. No cause of death was given.

She was 28.

Hand in hand, the news station announced her death in a video which was posted on Twitter, now X. One news anchor fought tears to get through her lines.

"Last week, we lost a beloved member of our KOLD news team. Ana Orsini was our anchor, a leader of the morning team, and most importantly a great friend to so many at the station," co-anchor Cory Kowitz wrote in a post on X.

"I had the pleasure of working with her during the morning, even though it was for too short of a time. Thank you to our talented morning team for putting together this beautiful tribute video," Kowitz continued.

"Rest in peace Ana," he wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

In the reel of their favorite moments, the morning team included footage of Orsini's kind, funny, and caring nature, while expressing that there's "no perfect way" to remember her. Fans took the comment section of her Facebook, sending love and condolences to the family.

"RIP Ana! Just found out about your passing. Prayers to your friends and colleagues," one fan wrote. "She was a perfect young woman. So sad she has passed so young and full of life. Rest in Peace dear Ana," a second commented.

Before landing at the Tucson, Arizona, new station, the Colorado native also worked at KDRV NewsWatch 12 in Medford, Oregon, per the 'New York Post.'