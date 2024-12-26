Hudson Meek, best known for his role in Baby Driver, has died.

He was 16.

According to 'TMZ,' Meek suffered blunt force trauma after falling out of a moving car on December 19 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was rushed to a hospital where his injuries were treated, but died two days later.

"Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight," his mother Lani Wells Meek wrote in a Facebook post on December 21. "His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met."

"Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson's Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson's memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow," she added. "Please pray for our family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss."

On his official Instagram account, a photo of Meek alongside funeral details were shared on December 25.

"A Celebration of Life service will be live-streamed Saturday December 28th at 11:30 am (Central)," the post's caption read, along with instructions to click the link in the bio for more information.

His obituary called him "an accomplished actor" who "worked on several major motion pictures and television shows, some of which will be released in 2025. He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew."

Meek played Young Baby in the Academy Award nominated film Baby Driver (2017) alongside Jamie Foxx, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, and Ansel Elgort. The Alabama native also appeared in the Emmy nominated television series 'MacGyver.'

Meek also lent his voice for Toys "R" Us, McDonald's commercials and the online game 'League of Legends.'