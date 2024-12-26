Devin Haney's father is speaking out after Young Thug declared he doesn't want his daughter-in-law after jailhouse call videos went viral.

Law & Crime's YouTube channel released a video of Young Thug behind bars — before he took a plea deal — on a phone call with model Leena Sayed in July 2022. However, the call overlaps the timeline when Thug was in a romantic relationship with Mariah the Scientist. Thug and Mariah have been together since 2021.

During the now viral clip, Sayed can be heard apologizing to Thug for something that "came out wrong," crying, and admitting how she "doesn't like anyone else."

During a phone interview obtained by 'The Neighborhood Talk,' Bill Haney, Devin's father, spoke out about the scandal.

"[If] she's got more P than a lot of other men, well then that shows that you believe she's a catch, that she's a somebody," Bill said. "And for her to say, 'That was before I met Dev, but now I'm secure in the relationship that I'm in,' he [Young Thug] should've just saluted it instead of being in his feelings and coming back with all this extra."

"You got to let the woman do the choosing, she chose publicly which way she was going, and instead of saluting that, you come back and say now, 'I could have that s**t if I wanted it.' Which makes no sense," Bill added. "Because you can't have it if she don't want to f**k with you."

"They don't understand the game... he's been in the public eye, with women, public figures, but he got a stomach for it, you gotta have a stomach for this s**t... I think it was a little bit of lying inside those tweets. And when it's big P, it ain't no lying, it is what it is... they playing [...] the P stand for playing."

During the video call, Sayed — who is currently pregnant with Devin's child, per the Tribune — can be heard telling Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams II, "No one's like you. I don't like them, I want you."

The "Lifestyle" rapper addressed the videos on X.

Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious shit, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no fuck bout no hoes or niggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 23, 2024

I can have that lil shit right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then niggas lol that’s the twin…I got who I want — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 23, 2024

In another clip, Thug appeared to have confessed to talking to multiple women, while saying Mariah loves him "too much."

"[She loves me] too much. Sometimes too much. Because now if I smash something up, she'd be devastated. Like if me being me makes one devastated, it's like means we in too deep," he said. "I'm in love with her for sure. But I know me. When I get out, I'm gonna be doing me. Moving around. Handling business."

On December 25, the 36-year-old posted on X about Mariah's reaction to the controversy.

"She so mad, I said merry Christmas and she said thank u [skull emoji]," Thug penned.

As of this writing, the "Spread Thin" songstress has yet to comment on the leaked calls herself.

Sorry to my baby for all this bullshit on the internet. I love u baby and fuck em all we know what’s up with us! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 25, 2024

