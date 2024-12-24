Sexyy Red is sharing why she'll never get married.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native appeared on the 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast with WNBA star Angel Reese, where the pair debated if all men actually cheat, her new music, and her controversial lipgloss names.

During one clip, the "SkeeYee" rapper shared why she doesn't believe in marriage. The Chicago Sky basketball player asked Sexyy Red whether she'd ever get married.

"I would get married but I feel like n****s are fake, [...] they not real," the 26-year-old began in the clip.

"You think marriage is real?" she asked Reese. "I'm going to get married," Reese replied.

"I mean, you can sign a piece of paper and they will still cheat, they gone do them," Sexyy Red answered. "That's why you find a good man," Reese, 22, rebutted. "I think all n****s cheat," Sexyy Red said. Reese replied how "that's not true."

"Even if I'm not dating them, I know n****s that just be cheating," the mother of two proclaimed. "That's why I don't have no hope for men. I'm like, 'Damn, n***a you cheat?' [Then] all these n****s cheat."

In early December, Sexyy Red also spoke out after being accused of having sex with her child's father while being infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

On the morning of Dec. 3, Red took to social media, denying the accusation in a video.

"Y'all never want to post no positive s**t. I don't give a f**k, I hope y'all get burned," she said. Red also posted on her Instagram Story and X, "Yal wanna know why Idc... 1. it's not true 2. yal believe anything on dis app."

Yal wanna kno why Idc...

1. it's not true

2. yal believe anything on dis app — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) December 3, 2024

As explained in an Instagram carousel full of clips shared by DJ Akademiks, a man who goes by the moniker of Wu recorded himself having a phone conversation with a woman, whom he says is Sexyy Red. He claimed that she failed to disclose that she had herpes during their relationship.

"Do you tell them n****s you're burning, or do you lie to them like you did me?" he asked the woman on the line. "That's what you did; you lied to me for six months and didn't tell me you had that s**t."

"I don't care about y'all getting burned," the woman, allegedly Red, responded on the phone. "I don't give a f**k. I hope you get AIDS."

Back in August, Sexyy Red also made headlines when she dropped her line of new lip glosses with head-turning — and perhaps stomach turning — shades to explore.

In an X post, the rap star was seen wearing a sheer black set standing next to a large stack of product boxes which she claims she's hype to drop. "Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lipgloss I'm so excited," she penned in the caption.

She proceeded to show the back of the box, revealing the shades included in the 8-piece set.

Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand & my first product will b my lipgloss I’m so excited ☺️🤩💋🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/u7w19HeY7T — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 19, 2024

The set included Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Nut, P***yhole Pink, Yellow Discharge, Gonorrhea, Blue Ballz, and Sex On My Period.

Sexyy Red gave birth to her second baby in February 2024, where she posted twerking and sexually charged dances to her Instagram from the hospital room – some of which would later become footage for Drake's video "Rich Baby Daddy."