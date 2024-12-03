A Fulton County jury has reached decisions for two defendants, including Yak Gotti, who chose not to accept plea deals in the extensive Young Slime Life (YSL) RICO trial.

Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti, was found not guilty on all charges, while Shannon Stillwell was convicted on a single charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The jury received the case last week, and deliberations concluded on Tuesday, December 3.

The trial, marking the longest criminal case in Georgia history, faced numerous delays, including a 10-month jury selection process and testimony that began in November 2023. Additionally, the trial experienced interruptions, such as when Stillwell was stabbed while in custody at Fulton County Jail last year.

Prosecutors argued that YSL members were responsible for violent crimes in Atlanta, accusing Kendrick and Stillwell of the drive-by shooting of Donovan Thomas Jr., also known as "Big Nut," allegedly due to his affiliation with a rival gang. Despite presenting tattoos, social media activity, and other evidence as proof of gang involvement, the defense countered by asserting that YSL is a record label, not a criminal organization, and that Kendrick and Stillwell are music professionals.

Kendrick and Stillwell were among the 28 individuals initially indicted in 2022 on charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The indictment included high-profile figures like Young Thug, who pleaded guilty in a non-negotiated plea deal in November. Nine other defendants, including rapper Gunna, accepted plea deals prior to the trial, while several others had their cases severed and remain unresolved.

The case also drew attention due to the violent incident involving Kendrick.

On Sunday, December 1, Kendrick was stabbed while in custody, reportedly sustaining minor injuries from a sharp object during an altercation with another detainee. His lawyer, Doug Weinstein, confirmed the attack, stating, "While he sounded tired, I expect him to make a full recovery." Despite the stabbing, Kendrick appeared in court the following day. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the altercation occurred at the South Annex in Union City and noted that the incident is under investigation to determine whether charges will be filed against the aggressor.