'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Christmas greeting to her fans on X had them thinking she had passed away.

Ralph took to X to post a holiday message to her followers featuring herself in a bright red dress with wings made of roses.

"Happy holidays and a blessed new year," the image read, with Ralph looking on with her hands at her sides.

But the serene image, which made Ralph look something like an angel, didn't come off as normal well wishes for the holiday season.

Reactions came flooding in from confused fans, with many of them thinking the actress and singer was sharing her own obituary.

"Auntie this make it look like you done gone to glory," one concerned fan wrote. "My heart sunk when I scrolled onto this."

"Ma'am, this almost looks like a home going announcement, you look good though! Happy holidays to you too!"

"Ma'am please don't scare us," another posted. "OMG happy holidays though," they added.

Though she received a sea of messages concerned with her well-being, Ralph didn't respond to fans with an "I'm okay" follow-up.

Instead, she posted a normal Christmas message via video the next day that seemed to assuage some of her fans' fears.

Ralph is alive and well and has continued to post to her social media accounts, apparently unaware of the concern she caused her followers.