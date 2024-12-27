Britney Spears has been showing her holiday spirit and her daring side this week, sharing a sultry dance video on Instagram on Thursday after reuniting with her sons for Christmas just a day earlier.

Spears twirled, ran her hands over her backside, and tossed her long blonde locks in the video, which went viral with millions of views.

She seemed to be in her hotel's bathroom in Mexico, where she painted her lips a striking ruby red.

The Grammy Award-winning artist's dance video comes on the heels of an emotionally charged reunion with her sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden, 18.

The boys, whom she shares with Kevin Federline, moved to Hawaii with him last year.

Spears has reportedly been working on rebuilding her relationship with them, who she barely saw for two years.

"Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven't seen my boys in 2 years!!!" Spears captioned her post, commenting on the gratitude for Thanksgiving time spent together.

"Tears of joy and literally in shock every day. Koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!! I'm speechless, thank you Jesus!!!"

Sources told DailyMail that the surprise visit by both sons made her incredibly happy.

The reunion also is an important moment for Spears as she strives to rebuild her relationship with her children.

In the past weeks, insiders have claimed she has been spending time reconnecting with them in a bid to strengthen the family.