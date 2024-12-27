Sophia Smith, ex-girlfriend of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne who passed away in October 2024, has announced her engagement to boyfriend James Bridgwood.

Smith shared an intimate black-and-white video of the Christmas Day proposal, showing the couple in pajamas, sitting on a floor decorated with rose petals alongside a bottle of prosecco.

The 30-year-old influencer appeared overjoyed as Bridgwood placed the ring on her finger.

The couple's 1-year-old daughter Angelina was present, joining her parents for a group hug during the proposal. Smith captioned the touching video, "Yes a million times over ❤️💍 25.12.24."

The announcement drew supportive comments from the One Direction circle, including Lou Teasdale, the band's former hair and makeup artist, who wrote "Aw Soph ❤️," and Lottie Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson's sister, who commented "😭😭😭💕💕💕✨ congratulations."

Smith and Bridgwood went public with their relationship in June 2022 and welcomed their daughter after announcing their pregnancy in December of that same year.

This engagement marks a bright moment for Smith, who like many in the One Direction family, has been processing the tragic loss of Payne just two months ago.

Smith did not indicate when the pair would officially be tying the knot.