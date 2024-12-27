Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank recently appeared on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', sharing details about life with her twins Aya and Ohm, who are experiencing their first holiday season.

The 50-year-old actress, who welcomed the twins in April 2023 with husband Philip Schneider, described their reaction to seeing a Christmas tree with lights for the first time -- and admitted that at her age, things feel new again.

"Last year was technically their first Christmas, but they were completely unaware. This time, they saw a tree with lights," Swank explained, noting how the experience has given her a fresh perspective on life.

"Everything is new again. You hear that, but until you experience it you're like 'What does that even mean?' But now I know."

Despite reaching her 50th birthday, Swank says she feels decades younger, quipping, "I feel like I'm 30 because I have 20-month-old babies."

The actress, who became a mother at 47, reflected on her journey to parenthood, sharing that her career was her primary focus for many years.

"I knew I wanted to be an actor since I was 8 years old, and I have loved my career," she told 'People' in an October interview. She explained that while she wasn't ready for children in her 20s or 30s, and didn't have a partner in her 40s, she remained open to various paths to motherhood, including adoption and donor options.

Swank expressed profound gratitude for her current chapter of life, saying, "Every day with them is so divine. It's such a blessing, and I feel so grateful and I'm so happy."