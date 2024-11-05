Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater may have just redeemed himself in the eyes of his girlfriend's fans after making a kind gesture to one of them at the "Wicked" world premiere.

On Sunday, the cast of the musical's movie adaptation, including Grande, Slater, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum, showed up to the red carpet premiere event at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia.

While walking the red carpet, the actors had the chance to interact with the fans who lined up to also catch the premiere of the film. While Slater was signing merch for the fans, one woman asked him a favor to hand a gift to his girlfriend.

"Is it possible for you to give this to Ari for me?" X user @melissaapo said in a video she shared on the microblogging site showing her interaction with Ethan. She wanted to give a pink friendship bracelet to Grande, and Slater made her day by doing what she asked for.

"I'm pretty sure she's coming if you want [to hand it to her], but I can do that. Do you want me to? Sure, yeah of course. Sure, she'll love it. I'm sure she'll love it," Slater said before hiding the bracelet in his pocket.

A re-post of Melissa's clip, with the caption, "OMG I FEEL SO BAD FOR HIM. He's so cute and sweet," quickly went viral online. As of late it has been viewed more than 7.2 million times and received thousands of comments from Ariana's fans who couldn't help but engage in arguments about Slater's appearance.

OMG I FEEL SO BAD FOR HIM😭😭 he’s so cute and sweet pic.twitter.com/E9WGekwUxm — loren 🍯 #1 wcbf stan (@rembehaviour) November 3, 2024

Many said they found the "SpongeBob SquarePants" musical actor "cute," "gentle," and "kind" after seeing his sweet gesture for the original poster of the video.

"Wait, he's so cute. I can't," an Ariana fan wrote. A different person commented, "He's a cutie! I don't get the hate."

However, several argued that they shouldn't feel this way, especially since Slater left his wife and baby for the "Positions" hitmaker.

"He left his wife and new born baby...... is that sweet?" someone asked, while another chimed in, saying, "When did we start feeling bad for men who cheat on their wives?" Another opined, "Not cute at all knowing what he did."

Slater was previously at the receiving end of criticisms after it was revealed that he separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, to be with the pop singer, who also walked away from her marriage to Dalton Gomez around the same time.

The backlash was so hard on the actor-singer since he had just welcomed a son with his estranged wife the year before.