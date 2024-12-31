Among the richest actors in the world, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep are examples of Hollywood celebrities who are often associated with success and fortune.

Unexpectedly, a lesser-known actress has eclipsed even the most well-known personalities in the business to claim the title of wealthiest actress in the world.

Who Is the Richest Actress in the World?

The American actress who has yet to star in a blockbuster movie has emerged as the richest actor worldwide, surpassing all other celebrities in terms of wealth, both male and female.

As per the Hurun Rich List report, Jami Gertz has been identified as the richest actor globally. LADbible notes that she has a net worth of $3 billion.

The majority of her riches have been amassed through her involvement in the entertainment sector, including acting, business endeavors, and philanthropic activities.

Despite her considerable riches, Gertz may not be a household name to many nowadays, having peaked in fame during the 1980s.

Her fortune, however, has been steadily increasing over time and now exceeds the combined net worth of four of the biggest actresses in the world.

Given this knowledge, it is important to note that Tyler Perry, with a net worth of $1.4 billion, is the richest actor in the world. Following closely behind are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with $1.19 billion and Jerry Seinfeld with $1.1 billion.

Gertz took her first steps into showbiz with minor TV appearances before landing a breakthrough role in the beloved movie "Endless Love" in 1981.

This pivotal moment catapulted her into Hollywood, where she boasted her talent in projects like "The Neighbors," "The Lost Boys,""Twister," and many more.

Where is She Now?

Gertz has recently distanced himself from the entertainment sector.

She is presently wed to Tony Ressler, who owns a sports team and is a wealthy hedge fund tycoon.

The dynamic pair has stakes in a number of sports teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA.

Gertz is actively interested in entrepreneurship and has holdings in several businesses in addition to her other business endeavors.

Among her noteworthy accomplishments is the founding of JG&A, LLC, a consulting company that focuses on offering mentorship and strategic help to emerging companies.

Apart from her work with Women@Work Ventures and as a strategic adviser for Women's Health Initiatives, Gertz also advises many of the leading technology businesses.

She was instrumental in the creation of a lifestyle collection before this.

By investing in Malibu and Beverly Hills real estate, Gertz and her spouse have greatly increased their wealth. Their opulent Beverly Hills property, which is said to be worth $60 million, is located in a gated neighborhood in the Hills region.

The actress has also had a big influence through her work with The Ressler Gertz Family Foundation and The Starlight Children's Foundation, and she and her husband are frequently ranked as among of the world's most philanthropic celebrities.