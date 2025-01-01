There will likely be no reunion for Prince William and Prince Harry in the near future.

Reports suggest that any chance of the two brothers reconciling was dashed at the beginning of December 2024 as they couldn't even come together in a virtual space.

The absence of Prince William and Prince Harry was notable at the recent 2024 Diana Award ceremony on December 5. Unlike previous events where they had come together to honor their late mother, this time, they were not in the same physical space or even connected through a shared online platform.

The Duke of Sussex's participation via a video message was seen as a deliberate move, causing tension with the future King, according to The Daily Beast.

As a result, Prince William chose to skip the ceremony and opted to send congratulatory letters to the recipients of the awards.

The decision of the siblings to individually honor their late mother's legacy did not reflect well on any of them, even affecting King Charles III.

A childhood friend noted that this scenario underscored the brothers' obstinacy and indicated that "there seems no prospect of a Christmas reconciliation."

"The Windsors are known for being obstinate, and this is a sad indictment of both brothers' obstinacy," the friend stated. "It's in honor of their mother, for goodness sake."

In the words of a former palace employee who served both Princes, the refusal to work together shows the extent to which their ongoing "family dispute" is wreaking havoc in their personal spheres and tarnishing not just their images but also that of their father.

"It's extraordinary how what was essentially a family argument has got completely out of proportion," they said. "[It] is now causing immense damage not just to Harry's reputation, but also to the king, who looks weak for not being able to crack his sons' heads together, and the future king, William, who looks petty and ridiculous."

In the coming year, Princes William and Harry are maintaining their current stance without venturing onto a different trajectory.

Recent reports suggest that the younger royal has abandoned his request for his family members to apologize to his wife Meghan Markle and is now focused on moving forward while standing by his previous remarks regarding the royal family's turmoil.

In contrast, Prince William stands firm in his position, refusing to make amends unless his brother apologizes for his previous remarks. He is reportedly using his power within the royal circle to maintain a separation between his brother and their dad, even as adjustments are made that could facilitate a reunion.

As noted by royal biographer Robert Hardman, King Charles can't fix his relationship with Prince Harry unless he receives the support of his eldest.

"Whatever the king does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can't have unilateral discussions if William isn't in agreement," Hardman explained.