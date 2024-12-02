Kate Middleton recently penned a personal letter just in time for the holidays, opening up about challenging moments she has faced.

The mom-of-three posted a touching message on her social media platform over the weekend.

In the upcoming Together at Christmas Carol Service hosted by Kate on Friday, December 6, a letter will be distributed to all 1,600 attendees where she extends her sincere gratitude for their presence and support.

The Princess of Wales wrote, "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year."

"It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness."

"The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects on our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy."

In a moment of reflection, Kate expressed that "love is the greatest gift we can receive."

She shared, "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times."

Kate has successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment recently and re-entered the public eye to resume her official duties.

In March, the royal revealed that she had received a cancer diagnosis and was currently undergoing a series of preventive chemotherapy treatments. The discovery of the cancer occurred during extensive abdominal surgery conducted in January, following various rumors circulating about her well-being and location.

Six months later, Kate shared the news that she is cancer-free and appears determined to stay active during the upcoming holiday season.

Together at Christmas will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday. Prince William is scheduled to accompany his wife, who is joined by other royal family members. The attendance of the couple's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - remains uncertain at this time.