The celebrity landscape for 2024 was filled with controversies, scandals, and public outrage aimed at various celebrities thanks to their legal issues or drama in their personal lives.

From actors and musicians to reality TV stars, celebrities from these spheres have angered fans and critics this year for a variety of reasons. Take a look at 13 of the most controversial celebrities of this year.

13. Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher is/was Best Friends with both

Danny Masterson and Sean Diddy Combs .



Makes you wonder what sort of depraved shit Ashton

Was Silently Privy/Accomplice to . .#Diddy #FBI #AshtonKutcher #DannyMasterson pic.twitter.com/Nc6PEqJZI1 — Hyper-Aware (@ProlificPianist) September 17, 2024

The controversy surrounding Kutcher has stemmed from the character reference he penned for his former "That 70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape. Kutcher went as far as to refer to Masterson as a role model.

Making things worse for him this year, there has been new scrutiny over Kutcher's connections to Sean "Diddy" Combs and his frequent visits to Diddy's infamous parties.

Old video footage of him have also resurfaced, including a 2003 comment about Hillary Duff as one of the girls "We're all waiting for her to turn 18."

12. James Corden

James Corden has been embroiled in multiple controversies since departing "The Late Late Show" in April 2023 in order to be nearer to his family in London.

Despite finding success with segments such as Carpool Karaoke, many fans and critics attribute his exit from "The Late Late Show" to mounting concerns about his behavior when the cameras stopped rolling.

He was also previously banned from Balthazar, a New York City restaurant, for being rude to the staff.

His behavior has also been complained about by colleagues. British TV director Craig Duncan wrote about an incident from the set of "The League of Their Own" in which Corden allegedly yelled at crew members.

11. Justin Timberlake

All the public and legal chatter regarding Justin Timberlake this year started when he was detained in Long Island for reckless driving and resisting a stop sign during the summer.

Timberlake showed signs of intoxication, such as bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. While he initially pleaded not guilty in court, he later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and went on to make a PSA against drinking and driving.

It did not stop there for him either as Britney Spears released her memoir, which brought forth her thoughts and opinions of their relationship. She revealed that she knew he slept around during their relationship and that he had given her a framed breakup letter.

These revelations caused significant backlash against Timberlake as well.

10. James Charles

James Charles is a social media personality, makeup artist and influencer, known for his makeup tutorial and beauty content on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

He has faced controversy and criticism for alleged inappropriate behavior and misconduct with others, especially younger fans and aspiring influencers. He also faces allegations of grooming minors, soliciting nude images, and using his status to groom and pressure others into sexual acts.

In addition, Charles has come under fire for how he has treated fellow members of the beauty community, including the numerous feuds and public spats he has engaged in with other influencers and brands.

9. Katy Perry

Katy Perry probably did not expect her comeback in 2024 to be surrounded by controversy, but that was the case. Her music video for "Woman's World" came under fire for what has been described as tone-deaf lyrics.

It was likewise criticized for taking inspiration from producer Dr. Luke, who's been accused of abuse. Environmentalists have also criticized Perry after her music video shoot destroyed protected dunes in the Balearic Islands of Spain.

8. Kanye West

Multiple accusations were hurled against Kanye West, also known as Ye, in 2024. Among these allegations are those of sexual harassment, wrongful termination allegations, and workplace misconduct.

Former employees have also accused the rapper of discriminatory behavior and making conspiracy-laden rants, racist slurs, and anti-Semitic speech. Complaints pertaining to wage have also been made against him.

7. R. Kelly

R. Kelly's daughter Buku Abi, 26, of #Chicago #Illinois, has accused her father of sexually abusing her when she was around 8 or 9 years old



Abi revealed the allegations in a new documentary "Karma: A Daughter's Journey" on TVEI Streaming Network



Abi, born Joann Kelly, said she... pic.twitter.com/MIBWqI2nE1 — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 12, 2024

Raooer R. Kelly is no stranger to controversy for so many reasons, and most of them are from his alleged abuse and exploitative behavior. Previously convicted for racketeering and sex trafficking, he has also been accused of grooming, manipulation, and control over victims.

This year, Buku Abi, R.Kelly's daughter, has made the most shocking allegation against him yet, claiming that her dad abused her as a child in a new documentary "R. Kellys Karma: A Daughter's Journey."

"I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom," she said.

Abi, also known as Joann Kelly, weepily stated in the documentary, "I just remember waking up to him touching me."

6. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres's 2024 Netflix special was meant to repair her reputation, but it seems to have failed to do just that.

While the show acknowledged past allegations of a toxic workplace on her talk show, critics felt she minimized the allegations against her and recast herself as the victim.

The follow-up special was dismissed as a failed attempt to change the narrative by former employees and a significant segment of the public, leaving her previously beloved image even more damaged.

5. Artem Chigvintsev

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev was caught up in controversy amid his split with his ex-wife0 Nikki Garcia.

Chigvintsev found himself in hot water days after their second wedding anniversary when he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, but the charges were dropped shortly after.

Both of them alleged abuse against each other and obtained restraining orders. Astonished by the exchange — and by what appeared to be a lack of accountability from Chigvintsev — many expressed their outrage online, calling into question the pro's return to the show.

4. Jake Paul

The brash attitude of Jake Paul has continued to divide fans in 2024. The YouTube star-turned-boxer, who has had a negative reputation due to his ego, received criticism for his widely publicized match-up with 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

Widespread allegations that the match was rigged made fans even more upset with Paul.

3. Meghan Markle

The British royal family and Meghan Markle are far from repairing relationships this year were polarizing to begin with. Critics have pointed out that her Hollywood endeavors are languishing, and she has been repeatedly accused of using her royal connections to push for stardom

Markle herself has struggled to strike the right note with her brand of philanthropic and media projects. Many have said that she has failed to resonate with many, leaving her stuck between UK disdain and US apathy.

2. Vince McMahon

In the beginning 2024, an avalanche of fresh allegations from a former employee brought Vince McMahon down again.

McMahon has had many scandals over the years and was forced to resign from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) once again following investigations into his conduct and hush payments.

These allegations have painted a sinister portrait of the patriarch behind the world's biggest wrestling empire, casting a shadow over what was once a titan legacy.

1. Sean "Diddy" Combs

Now that we're at the end of 2024, it can be said that Sean "Diddy" Combs has become the most controversial celebrity of the year. This year, the rapper dealt with continuous blows after he was repeatedly accusing of multiple offenses, including trafficking, racketeering, and coercion.

Recently, a federal indictment alleged he had operated a criminal enterprise using forced labor and perverse conduct at his infamous parties.

Lawsuits have been filed, and Combs has repeatedly maintained his innocence. However, that has not stopped authorities from taking him into custody and repeatedly denying him bail.