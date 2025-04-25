In an emotional exit interview after his eviction from Celebrity Big Brother, Chris Hughes opened up about his close friendship with JoJo Siwa, drawing poignant comparisons to his ex-girlfriend, Jesy Nelson.

The former "Love Island" star, 32, was the first housemate eliminated during the grand final. In his interview with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, Chris was asked about his connection with the 21-year-old dancer, which had raised eyebrows due to its perceived flirtatious nature.

During the conversation, Chris broke down in tears as he reflected on JoJo's impact on him.

He described her as a "pure rock" in his life, someone he could always have fun with, and noted how their bond had deepened.

"JoJo was like a pure rock to me. She was someone that I could have fun with. That to me was a beautiful friendship. She said to me last night you're someone in my life I didn't know I needed," he said.

Chris then compared JoJo's strength to that of his ex, Jesy Nelson, whom he dated for 16 months before they split in April 2020.

"The thing that fascinates me the most about her is not the things she's done, it's what she's been through when she was a teenager and that's similar to what my ex-girlfriend went through," he said. "Seeing how they are both similarly as... in the respect that she's come through a lot and she's just a purely nice person. The similarity is in the personality. How nice they are, how loving they are and how caring they are."

To recall, Chris and Jesy broke up in 202,0 and Chris says he was left heartbroken from the split, suggesting he felt blindsided.

"It was tough and when everyone's like, time's a healer, you don't believe it when you're in the moment," Chris, 27, said on the other podcast, "The Secret To." "I don't think I've ever felt heartbroken or anything [before]. And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you're good as gold."

The friendship between Chris and JoJo has been the subject of much attention in the house, especially after their playful moments together, including a memorable scene in the hot tub where they re-enacted the famous Titanic scene.

However, their close bond also prompted playful teasing from Drag Race star Danny Beard, who jokingly told them to "f*** or stop" during a live stream.

JoJo, who finished in third place, also shared her feelings about Chris, saying, "Chris is in my life for forever now, I'm so incredibly grateful for him. He's helped me get through my hard times in this house."

She described their relationship as "more than a friend" and revealed they planned to play tennis together soon.

Both JoJo and Jesy found fame at a young age, with JoJo rising to stardom as a child on "Dance Moms," while Jesy was just 20 when Little Mix won "The X Factor."

Despite the playful flirtation, Chris and JoJo's bond appears to be grounded in mutual respect and support.