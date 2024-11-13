It seems Kanye West is having some issues in court related to lawsuits stemming from the rapper's controversial Donda Academy.

Things may be looking cloudy for the rapper while in court, as West's attorney Manoj Shah claims that he and his team are struggling to "retain counsel."

The judge presiding over the case, Judge Christopher Lui, appears to be growing impatient with their inconsistencies, maintaining that time is wearing thin.

"This can't continue forever," the judge said, per 'HotNewHipHop.' If a substitute counsel is going to come in, it has to be done quickly." The attorney of the 'Vultures' musician, Shah, responded promptly, informing the judge that they've been doing the best they can.

"We are trying in vain to retain counsel. We are interviewing several firms. For one reason or another, it has failed to work out," Manoj stated per the hip hop outlet.

"Our goal is to have counsel and participate in the defense."

The key issue in the case seems to stem from West, who reportedly continues to fire or not pay people attempting to fight for his case. According to Judge Liu, If the father of four cannot settle on representation, the case may enter default judgment.

Ron Zambrano of West Coast Trial Lawyers, who has been fighting for other former Donda Academy employees, feels he knows what the final result will be, although it's "an odd situation."

"Whoever the next attorney is, there's a long history of people not getting paid by Kanye West, which is part of the problem. But we're gonna move forward. He's going to have to pay attention to this case somehow," he stated, per 'HNHH.'

He also dropped a tip as to why the former billionaire may be having a tough time in the legal representation department. "I just think that sometimes he has the attention span of a goldfish," he unapologetically added regarding the rapper.

The ex-teacher, Cecilia Hailey — who is reportedly suing West for wrongful termination — spilled details on West's Ventura County, California, School during a sit down with the 'U.S. Sun,' where she claimed the rapper's school was reminiscent of a "zoo."

The teachers also claimed that armed guards were present at the school, however, "the kids were not safe inside."