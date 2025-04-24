Viewers of "Celebrity Big Brother" were left stunned during Thursday night's episode when JoJo Siwa made a harrowing revelation about her past, casually recalling that she had once received a bomb in the mail at the tender age of 12.

The 21-year-old American pop star and dancer, who first rose to fame on Dance Moms in 2015, opened up during a chat in the Diary Room alongside fellow housemate Chesney Hawkes. When asked about the weirdest fan mail they'd ever received, Siwa delivered the bombshell—literally.

"The weirdest thing I've ever had delivered to me... a bomb," she said, shocking both her housemates and audiences at home.

Siwa went on to explain that she had been the target of a "crazy stalker" during her early rise to fame, revealing the individual sent her disturbing packages that included sex toys, knives, and ultimately a homemade explosive device.

"I had a crazy, crazy stalker, and he sent me loads of things," she recalled. "But he sent me a bomb—a man-made bomb. And that got him put in prison for five whole years."

The pop star clarified that she was only 12 or 13 at the time of the terrifying ordeal, and that the man was released from prison when she was around 17.

"At the time it was very scary. Obviously, now, still, it's very scary. But I have an incredible team around me who protect and handle things like that the way they need to," she added, maintaining her composure.

Social media exploded with reactions following the broadcast, with fans expressing both horror and admiration at Siwa's calm recounting of such a traumatic experience.

"JoJo got sent a BOMB when she was a CHILD by a stalker???" one shocked viewer tweeted. "JoJo casually saying the craziest thing she's ever been sent is a BOMB, wtf!" said another.

fucking hell... people are mentally unstable with celebrities. Jojo gets sent a BOMB, by a stalker, at only 12 years old?? & a fan of Chesney's, breaks into his home, through the CATFLAP, and took pics of his bedroom ?? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/l9kOTvP6nr — A⸆⸉☼ (@sweeetener) April 24, 2025

Many praised Siwa for her strength and resilience. "How nonchalantly she's speaking about the bomb... I know it's serious, but she's so matter-of-fact about it," one user commented.

things like this just make feel bad for jojo because being brought up as a kid in the spotlight would definitely be a very unusual experience. being sent a bomb and sex toys as a 12 year old is disgusting and traumatic. #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/RSywXiB6ZW — 🦨🦨. (@idk44455177) April 24, 2025

The countdown to the "Celebrity Big Brother" finale has officially begun, with this year's final six housemates now confirmed following a dramatic triple eviction.

Battling it out for the coveted crown are: Chris Hughes, Danny Beard, Chesney Hawkes, Donna Preston, Jack P. Shepherd, and JoJo Siwa.

Voting is now open via the "Celebrity Big Brother" app, where fans can cast up to five votes for their favourite finalist. The vote will temporarily freeze during Friday night's live final, when the winner of the 2025 series will finally be revealed.