Kanye West is facing intense backlash after launching a casting call for a new musical group he has dubbed the "Hooligan Choir."

The rapper, 47, posted flyers and online notices in Los Angeles seeking volunteers for the choir, which is intended to perform a cover of his song "Carnival" from the album Vultures. According to the casting call, West is searching exclusively for "African American males" who are physically fit, specifically stating "NO FAT PEOPLE." Applicants must have "the skin complexion of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and darker," and must either have shaved heads or be willing to shave their heads if selected.

The most controversial requirement is that all prospects "MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS." This stipulation comes after West recently attempted to sell T-shirts featuring the Nazi symbol on his website, which led to his Shopify store being shut down and his talent agent reportedly dropping him as a client.

Auditions for the choir are being held in a warehouse in Los Angeles' Larchmont neighborhood, near an elementary school. Local residents have reported daily disturbances due to loud music, with West's tracks "Carnival" and "Black Skinhead" being played at high volumes.

Neighbors have filed numerous complaints with the Los Angeles Police Department regarding both the noise and the presence of swastikas spray-painted on the warehouse, some of which are visible to children attending the nearby school. Police have confirmed receiving multiple calls about the disturbances and are investigating the graffiti incidents, per Pink Villa.

In addition to the noise, it has been reported that people in the neighborhood have spotted Black men with shaved heads and wearing dark clothing standing in military formations during the auditions. However, West has yet to be seen at the warehouse, accoridng to TMZ.

The rapper has not publicly commented on the controversy or the ongoing police investigation.