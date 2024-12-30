Celebrity jewelry designer and reality star Lynn Ban, 51, revealed she underwent emergency brain surgery following what initially seemed like a minor ski accident in Aspen on Christmas Eve.

The "Bling Empire: New York" star shared her experience in a December 30 Instagram post, accompanied by photos showing her post-surgery condition.

"And in a blink of an eye...life can change," Ban wrote, documenting her experience from a seemingly routine ski mishap to a life-threatening situation. Despite wearing a helmet, Ban faced planted after her ski tip caught on something, though she was initially able to ski to the bottom of the slope.

Following protocol, she sought evaluation from ski patrol for a potential concussion. Though cleared initially, Ban explained, "I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a cat scan."

This cautionary measure proved crucial. "This saved my life," Ban stated. Within 30 minutes of arriving at the hospital with her husband Jett, doctors discovered a brain bleed, necessitating an emergency airlift to a trauma center.

Ban recalls, "The last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side."

The designer, known for creating pieces worn by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Billy Porter, expressed gratitude while acknowledging her recovery journey:

"There's a long road of recovery ahead but I'm a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the [love] and support my family and friends. GOD IS GOOD. Grateful and blessed to see the new year."

Her "Bling Empire: New York" costar Dorothy Wang offered support, commenting, "Omg lynn i have chills. so happy you are okay and have your incredible tribe by your side. sending you all my love and and wishing you healing."