Zac Efron showed his enthusiastic approval for the Minnesota Vikings after the team celebrated a big turnover on Sunday with a nod to High School Musical, the hit Disney Channel series of musicals that gave Efron his breakout role as the talented teen Troy Bolton.

Following a fumble recovery by Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, the team's defense performed a hilariously choreographed routine from the movie's memorable number "We're All In This Together."

The Vikings' dance tribute came during the first quarter of their 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers.

After the turnover, Bynum, Josh Metellus and other Minnesota players broke into the dance, capturing attention both on and off the field.

The Vikings hit the "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical 😂👏



(via @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/F4p62ah9ik — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2024

Efron, who plays the popular high school basketball team captain in High School Musical but went on to much more varied roles as his acting career has progressed, reacted to the Vikings' dance quite positively on Instagram, commenting, "Nailed it!!"

It's but the latest in a series of pop culture-inspired celebrations led by Bynum this season.

Vikings' High School Musical Dance

As noted by TMZ, Bynum's also pulled out routines that have included nods to White Chicks, Parent Trap and Olympic breakdancer Raygun — all with plans for more.

Indeed, the Vikings' defensive celebrations have become a highlight of their impressive 14-2 season. Videos shared online illustrate just how much effort goes into these moments, as Sports Illustrated's Minnesota Vikings on SI showed.

WE’RE ALLLLLL IN THIIIISSSS TOGETHERRRR 😂🎬🎬🎬 pic.twitter.com/tNGMgPetiS — Camryn Bynum (@Cambeezy_) December 30, 2024

Bynum and Metellus are known to organize weekly practice sessions with teammates like Shaq Griffin and Theo Jackson to ensure their moves are game-day ready.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred alongside Efron in High School Musical, also took notice of Sunday's routine. She shared a news story about it on her Instagram story, adding another layer of recognition to the entertaining NFL performance.