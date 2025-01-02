Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson recently addressed questions about his breakup with Sharelle Rosado, delivering a confident and humorous response.

When asked how he could part ways with Rosado during an online livestream, he quipped, "Have you seen me? Look at me. She left this. Look at this chocolate, this is Willy Wonka chocolate. She left this. She left me when I'm in my season too."

"I'm in my season!" Johnson proclaimed.

During a sit-down with Carlos King, the Selling Tampa alum detailed how she found out the ex-Cincinnati Bengals' player had "something going on, [...] texting other women, and I found out about it. Like, 'Do you know who I am?' Like I know who you are and I will respect what you have, but it is what it is. Like nobody is perfect, but when things happen, be honest about it. It shouldn't lead to the point of how I found out."

"Yes I went through the phone," Rosado clarified when King clarified how she found out about his alleged infidelities, and not through "home surveillance footage." She described how she went through his phone and "found women everywhere."

Rosado, meanwhile, has openly shared her emotions about the split. During an episode of the Humble Baddies Podcast, the reality star became tearful when discussing the holiday season without Johnson. She described their former blended family as being like "The Brady Bunch" but found it difficult to continue before tears overwhelmed her.

"I don't know, maybe it still will happen. Awww, I'm getting a little sad," Rosado said, using podcast cue cards to fan her face.

Her co-hosts supported her, reassuring her that it was okay to feel vulnerable and process her emotions.

"Y'all are still family at the end of the day," one host reminded her. Rosado later wiped her tears and joked, "I'm a G," but her sadness was evident as she reflected on her connection to their family.

Their breakup, reported in October, followed allegations of infidelity on Johnson's part. Sources claimed that Rosado discovered him in bed with another woman, leading to their separation.

Despite Johnson's attempts to reconcile, including posting Rosado's initials with a lock emoji on Instagram, the pair has remained apart. However, their playful banter on social media has led some fans to speculate about lingering feelings between the two.

The couple began dating in 2020 after Johnson finalized his divorce from Evelyn Lozada. Though their relationship ended in heartbreak, both continue to navigate the aftermath in their own ways, with Johnson displaying humor and confidence while Rosado processes her emotions.