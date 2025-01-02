Sharelle Rosado burst into tears after coming to grips with possibly spending the holidays separated from her ex-fiancé, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

During an episode of Humble Baddies Podcast, Rosado was caught off guard by emotion when her co-hosts asked her how she felt about going into the holidays newly separated.

Rosado described their family union as "The Brady Bunch," however, didn't get much further than that before tears began to stream down her face.

"It's gonna be different for me because, you know... we had the whole Brady Bunch," Rosado, 37, began. "I don't know maybe it still will happen, awww I'm getting a little sad," she added, beginning to fan her face with podcast cue cards.

"Yeah. You haven't had time to process. And everything is moving so fast," one host responded after offering tissues to an emotional Rosado. "Y'all are still family at the end of the day."

Rosado wiped her tears away before casually joking, "I'm a G." The podcast's hosts continued to support her, reassuring that she "Can be vulnerable and sad" if she needs to be. "They're still my babies," Rosado said of the family.

Her tearful expression comes weeks after she and Ochocinco exchanged playful banter on social media. Rosado flaunted a mirror selfie on X, prompting Ocho to ask, "Where you going?"

"Not to you," the Selling Tampa reality star shot back. Fans went on to jokingly conclude that based on the fiery banter, the two are definitely still in love.

"Y'all need to make up! Enough!" a fan wrote alongside a laughing emoji. That said, Johnson had some fun with emojis himself, later posting a photo of his daughter Jicyra and Rosado with her face covered with an orange angry face emoji.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives Birth to Her First Baby Exactly One Year After Prison Release

It was reported back in November that their breakup came after Rosado found out that the former wide receiver cheated on her, as sources claim she found him in bed with another woman.

Although Ocho has fought tirelessly to win her back — including an Instagram Story with her initials and a lock emoji — but it seems the two have remained separated. That said, Rosado admitted that she cheated on her first husband with Johnson.

The couple began dating back in 2020 after Johnson, 46, finalized his divorce from TV personality Evelyn Lozada, known for her role in the VH1 reality series, Basketball Wives.

The two later announced their breakup in October, with Rosado declaring on social media that Ochocino is a "Free man."