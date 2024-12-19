Chad Johnson — known as "Ochocinco" — recently threw some shade at his ex-fiancé Sharelle Rosado after she shut him down on social media following a rocky breakup.

Rosado announced her breakup from the former NFL star via social media telling fans on Twitter, now known as X, to stop tagging them together in social posts. "He is a free man, ladies," Rosado wrote in a now-deleted post on October 26.

That said, it seems the two aren't done going back and forth on social media themselves, as Johnson reposted his ex-fiancé flaunting her outfit in the mirror on December 18 asking, "Where you going?"

Hours later, Rosado clapped back with three simple words in response. "Not to you."

The reply had fans in stitches, taking to the comment section insinuating that the former duo are obviously playing a game of cat and mouse.

"That tug of war of love be exciting she was cheesing HARD when she responded I bet," one fan penned. "Y'all need to make up! Enough!" a second fan wrote alongside a laughing emoji. That said, Johnson had some fun with emojis himself, later posting a photo of Rosado and his daughter Jicyra — Rosado's face covered with a orange angry face emoji.

"My angel @jicyra went to see Rod Wave last night, you see the materiel," the former Cincinnati Bengal player wrote with a heart eyes emoji, while Rosado's face was entirely covered with the emoji. "Boy, you can tell when these men be hurt!!!" one fan wrote in the Instagram post's comments. "Lol I think he still loves her," a second added. "I bet she's laying right next to him," a third poked.

The couple began dating back in 2014 after Johnson, 46, finalized his divorce from TV personality and model Evelyn Lozada, known for her role in the VH1 reality series, 'Basketball Wives.'

The former love birds shared their first daughter together named Serenity in 2022 before getting engaged in January 2023. "Just delivered Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson," the Miami, Florida, native wrote in 2022, per 'US Weekly.' Johnson upgraded Rosado's engagement ring the following year.

Although the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum and the former 'Selling Tampa' star broke up, they have since remained in contact and fans appear to be laughing along the way.

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has yet to comment publicly about the split from his ex-fiancé, Rosado.