Justin Baldoni's attorney revealed the actor's intentions to take legal action against Blake Lively in response to their escalating legal dispute.

In an interview with NBC News, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman confirmed that his client intends to take legal action against Lively by stating, "Absolutely ... yes."

"We plan to release every single text message between the two of them," he added.

"We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there," Freedman explained. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

Information from an insider familiar with the situation also confirmed that Baldoni is gearing up to file a lawsuit against Lively "soon," as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

Freedman also reiterated his criticism of the "leaked personal text exchanges" between Baldoni and his publicists for their absence of "critical context" and announced plans to release all text messages exchanged between Lively and Baldoni.

Lively's Civil Rights Complaint and Lawsuit

The legal conflict began when the "Gossip Girl" star filed a civil rights complaint on December 20, alleging that Baldoni sexual harassed her and created a toxic work environment during the production of their movie "It Ends With Us," where he served as both director and co-star.

On New Year's Eve, she took legal action against Baldoni for the second time, as well as naming his publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan as defendants, along with Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios. Lively claims her co-star had orchestrated a smear campaign against her to ruin her image.

"As alleged in Ms. Lively's federal Complaint, Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns," the attorneys said. "Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court."

She is seeking "punitive" and "compensatory" damages, alongside requesting a jury trial.

Lively alleges that the defendants have inflicted upon her "mental pain and anguish," as well as "severe and serious emotional distress" and "lost wages."

What Baldoni Filed Against The New York Times

In response to the allegations, Baldoni launched a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times, the publication that first reported on Lively's initial complaint just a few weeks ago with the article, "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."

The lawsuit accuses the Times of relying "almost entirely" on what it describes as "Lively's unverified and self-serving narrative," and "promissory fraud and breach of implied-in-fact contract."

According to the actor's lawyer, "The New York Times cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful 'untouchable' Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative."

Claiming its commitment to journalistic integrity, The New York Times reaffirmed its stance in a recent declaration, refuting the accusations and expressing its determination to "vigorously defend against the lawsuit."

Lively is not named as a defendant in this suit.