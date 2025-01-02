The Kennedy legacy has entered the legal fray involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, as Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, has joined Baldoni's legal team.

Schlossberg, a Harvard Law School graduate and practicing attorney, announced his decision to represent Baldoni amidst the recent lawsuits.

He proclaimed in a tweet on New Year's Day how he "agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client. Why? FAIRNESS. EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE."

"Justin has NOTHING to hide. Justice will be his revenge. After BOSTON MASSACRE, John Adams represented the British at trial. Same s**t, different day," he concluded.

The attorney also emphasized his professional obligation, noting his personal opinions about Baldoni do not influence his work. "My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant. Justin is my client, I'm his lawyer. Even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense. I am not a hero. I'm just doing my job," Schlossberg explained.

The legal battle began when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment. Baldoni subsequently filed a countersuit against the The New York Times, alleging that the publication recklessly shared falsified emails to damage his reputation. The dueling lawsuits have attracted significant public and media attention.

The Los Angeles, California, native filed the $250 million lawsuit on December 31, 2024.

According to Variety, the It Ends With Us director is one of 10 plaintiffs, next to publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, who are suing the outlet for libel and false light invasion of privacy over the December 2024 article "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."

Per the lawsuit, the publication " 'cherry-picked' and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead."

"The role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead. Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article," The Times declared in a statement to Variety. "To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article and their representatives have not pointed to a single error. We published their full statement in response to the allegations in the article as well. We plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit."

Schlossberg's involvement has brought additional spotlight to the case. Known for his active social media presence, he frequently shares poetry recitations and personal reflections, which have garnered him a considerable following. His charisma and Kennedy family connection add an intriguing dimension to the unfolding legal drama.

Last summer, Schlossberg gained national attention at the Democratic National Convention, where he voiced support for Kamala Harris. Now, his role as Baldoni's advocate places him at the center of another high-profile matter, with the Kennedy ethos of fairness and justice guiding his approach.