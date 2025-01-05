Vin Diesel's 'Hey, Dwayne' Moment Sparks Doubts About Feud With Dwayne Johnson: 'Has to Be for the Cameras'
Vin Diesel directed his attention toward Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he took the stage to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at this year's Golden Globes.
Although the prestigious award ultimately went to "Wicked," everybody's attention was captivated by Diesel's commanding presence as he took the stage and immediately engaged with The Rock.
"Hey, Dwayne," Diesel said into the mic, which resulted in the audience laughing awkwardly.
Social media could not believe that they interacted live and in front of so many amid news of their ongoing feud.
It's important to note, though, that some fans do not think they are at odds with one another. Some have pointed out that this may all be for the show.
Meanwhile, another theorized that Diesel wants The Rock back on the franchise which is why he's "making nice."
There were rumors of a potential conflict between the stars during the production of "The Fast and the Furious."
The tension escalated to the extent that The Rock, temporarily left the franchise.
However, news has surfaced that he will be returning for the upcoming installment, leaving fans curious about his current relationship with Diesel.
At the time of The Rock's return announcement, he said that they squashed their differences.
In a post on X, he said, "Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us."
"We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love," Johnson added.