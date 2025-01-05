Vin Diesel directed his attention toward Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he took the stage to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at this year's Golden Globes.

Although the prestigious award ultimately went to "Wicked," everybody's attention was captivated by Diesel's commanding presence as he took the stage and immediately engaged with The Rock.

"Hey, Dwayne," Diesel said into the mic, which resulted in the audience laughing awkwardly.

Social media could not believe that they interacted live and in front of so many amid news of their ongoing feud.

That's a really cool moment 😎 — TheRealRobbyLee (@theRealRobbyLee) January 6, 2025

The Rock's smile drops faster than Black Adam's box office drops — Vincent ʬ (@wwinvvincent) January 6, 2025

they hate each other so bad omg 😭😭 — Blond 🪩 (@sebasalemann) January 6, 2025

Vin was lwk shady with that greeting😭 — Zippy🦊💙 (@zifox03) January 6, 2025

Lmao, the tension was real fr.😉 — Aleena❀ (@aleenaamiir) January 6, 2025

That was a beautiful thing to watch — Panthercars  𝕏 (@argeniogarza) January 6, 2025

I screamed lowkey — Mads/Silver Tank (@RivalAlt93) January 6, 2025

It's important to note, though, that some fans do not think they are at odds with one another. Some have pointed out that this may all be for the show.

Their beef has to be for the cameras, there’s no way 😭 — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) January 6, 2025

I CANT REMEMBER DO THEY HAVE BEEF?? — jacky ౨ৎ (@hosievina) January 6, 2025

Cringing HARD! — Hale Champloo 🧠📚💊 (@HaleChamploo) January 6, 2025

Meanwhile, another theorized that Diesel wants The Rock back on the franchise which is why he's "making nice."

Because Vin wants him back for another Fast and Furious movie lol he recently posted about it on his Instagram so he’s trying to make amends and play nice lol — AM (@targetpracticin) January 6, 2025

There were rumors of a potential conflict between the stars during the production of "The Fast and the Furious."

The tension escalated to the extent that The Rock, temporarily left the franchise.

However, news has surfaced that he will be returning for the upcoming installment, leaving fans curious about his current relationship with Diesel.

At the time of The Rock's return announcement, he said that they squashed their differences.

In a post on X, he said, "Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us."

"We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love," Johnson added.