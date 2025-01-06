Kanye West posted pictures of himself and wife Bianca Censori at a lavish resort, giving fans a peek into their intimate moments.

Many fans also captured clips of West taking on the role of a guest DJ at a restaurant in the Maldives.

However, upon seeing Censori in a sultry black and white video he shared on Instagram, social media users mistook her for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Happy Birthday, Kim… I mean Bianca. 🥸 — caito (@rgbklyn) January 5, 2025

this really bianca or Kim? Can't even differentiate em nomo — savoir (@wolemiracle) January 5, 2025

Uhh… I don’t think Bianca’s trying to be Kim, but Kanye’s definitely pushing her into that mold — Peaches (@Cant_even_tw33t) January 5, 2025

Is this Bianca or Kim? 😭 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) January 5, 2025

No matter how much she wishes, Bianca will never be Kim. — AWebPro (@affordableweb) January 5, 2025

She look like Kim Kardashian without any plastic surgery. Happy birthday, Bianca. — God Bless USA (@Love_is_God1776) January 5, 2025

It’s creepy how much she looks like Kim 🥴 — The Quiet Storm ☔️ (@shenetric) January 5, 2025

Some fans argued that Censori looks better than Kardashian.

Bianca > Kim — 777 (@Se7enChains) January 5, 2025

Bianca looks way better than Kim Kardashian, even though they somewhat resemble eachother. — Bianca Ware (@Real_BiancaWare) January 5, 2025

Others were confused about the post.

which wife is this? The wierd nakid one? Or is this new — Allison (@Snarkage1) January 5, 2025

this gives me the ick — QueenRaeLyn💜🔜SI25 (@QueenRaelynR6) January 5, 2025

Why she looking like that??? — Kay (@Dwriteway) January 5, 2025

that’s literally Kim/doja wtf??? — 444 (@AR1ANAGRCNDE) January 5, 2025

Censori and Kardashian have come under scrutiny for allegedly imitating each other's fashion style.

A source disclosed to InTouch in Jan. 2024 that the reality star had developed a keen interest in the former architect's unique style and was often seen mirroring her fashion choices.

The source revealed, "Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way."

"It's just so creepy," the source added. "Even though she'd never want him back, this is still messing with her head."

Last month, Kardashian faced allegations of imitating Censori during a recent photoshoot.

The 44-year-old flaunted her generous cleavage in a revealing white crop top and coordinating thong while striking poses amid a nighttime woodland backdrop.

She also sported a balaclava atop her head, causing fans to draw parallels between her bold attire and the renowned style preferences Censori which are frequently associated with the influence of the "Donda" rapper.