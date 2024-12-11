Kim Kardashian is reportedly exploring a new romantic connection with a real estate investor.

The 44-year-old's new love interest is allegedly someone who maintains a low profile outside of the public eye, according to 'Page Six'.

"[Kardashian] is dating a few people at the moment," an insider revealed, adding that she "isn't in a committed relationship" but met the entrepreneur through mutual connections. The source emphasized that this isn't her first romantic interest since her previous relationship ended, either.

This news comes about eight months after Kardashian's brief involvement with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., 32. That relationship, which began around September 2023, remained casual with the pair primarily socializing in group settings. It doesn't appear that there was anything too deep there, unlike some of her previous dalliances.

Both prioritized discretion with their kids. Kardashian has four children with ex-husband Kanye West (North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4), while Beckham Jr. shares son Zynd, 2, with model Lauren Wood.

Kardashian's friends and sisters have been actively involved in her dating life, attempting to introduce her to potential matches within their social circle. However, none of those dates seem to have borne any fruit when it comes to long-term relationships.

"She's been on a few dates here and there," the insider noted, adding that while the relationship with the real estate investor isn't "serious," Kardashian is "hesitant to reveal too much information about him because that has backfired in the past."

The SKIMS founder was also linked to Pete Davidson, but the pair split up amicably after dating for nine months in 2022.