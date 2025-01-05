Demi Moore moved everyone with her emotional acceptance speech at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she won her first Golden Globe in her 45-year-career.

She received the Best Actress award in a Comedy or Musical Film for her performance in the acclaimed film "The Substance" amid a standing ovation from her peers.

"The Substance" is a body-horror satire directed by Coralie Fargeat.

Choking back tears, Moore said, "Oh wow. I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this for a long time, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor."

Reflecting on her long history in the business, she spoke of the ups and downs in her history with film, and the audience erupted into applause.

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a 'popcorn actress,'" she reflected and said of her newly won award. "And at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have."

"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance,' and the universe told me that you're not done," Moore added.

Moore's speech struck emotionally with fans and fellow actors alike, with many commenting on social media.

One user tweeted, "So happy for her," while another tweeted, "What a beautiful journey!"

The film also garnered nominations for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress for Margaret Qualley, and awards for directing and writing.

Moore's victory came against strong competition from actresses like Amy Adams ("Nightbitch"), Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez"), Mikey Madison ("Anora"), and Zendaya ("Challengers").

This win marks Moore's third Golden Globe nomination.

She was previously recognized for her performances in "Ghost" (1990) and "If These Walls Could Talk" (1996).