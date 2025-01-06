'Sports Illustrated' model Katrina Scott and husband Brian Scott have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Carmen Pamela Scott.

Born on December 27 in Los Angeles at Cedars Sinai, the baby arrived weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 19 inches.

According to 'People', the couple chose their daughter's name thoughtfully, explaining that "Carmen represents a garden of growth, strong roots and creativity," reflecting their family's recent establishment in California. The middle name Pamela honors Brian's mother.

The pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple in spring 2024, particularly meaningful given Scott's previous five-year fertility struggle and IVF journey. The timing coincided with the launch of their new venture, Studio KSL, a fitness studio and wellness app project.

Scott reported a much smoother delivery experience compared to her previous "traumatic" delivery that required multiple blood transfusions. She praised her all-female medical team led by Dr. Layne Kumetz of Beverly Hills, describing the experience as "safe and smooth."

The couple chose not to learn their baby's gender until birth.

At home, Carmen joined older sisters Isabelle and Colette, who have embraced their new sibling roles.

Scott shared that Colette helps by bringing snacks during feeding times, while Isabelle shows her affection through singing and skin-to-skin contact.

"I can't wait to watch these girls grow together and be each other's biggest supporters," Scott said.